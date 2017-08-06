Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Available to play Saturday
Joseph was available off the bench Saturday despite being hit in the hand by a pitch Friday night, The Associated Press reports.
X-rays on the backstop's hand came back negative, but it remained uncertain how much time Joseph would need to recover. His availability Saturday indicates he's good (enough) to give it a go. The 31-year-old should resume splitting duties behind the plate with Welington Castillo very soon.
More News
-
Orioles' Caleb Joseph: X-rays negative on injured wrist•
-
Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Will split catching duties with Castillo•
-
Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Soaring with new confidence•
-
Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Smacks fourth homer of season•
-
Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Drives in three during 11-5 win•
-
Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Scores three times against Rays•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...