Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Available to play Saturday

Joseph was available off the bench Saturday despite being hit in the hand by a pitch Friday night, The Associated Press reports.

X-rays on the backstop's hand came back negative, but it remained uncertain how much time Joseph would need to recover. His availability Saturday indicates he's good (enough) to give it a go. The 31-year-old should resume splitting duties behind the plate with Welington Castillo very soon.

