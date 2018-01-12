Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Avoids arbitration

Joseph agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Orioles on Friday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

This was the second year of arbitration eligibility for Joseph, who will receive a bump of $550,000 this upcoming year. In 2017, he slashed .256/.287/.413 with eight home runs and 28 RBI in 89 games. He will likely continue to remain the backup catcher for the Orioles, as Chance Sisco is set to become the primary catcher in 2018.