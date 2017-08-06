Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Back in lineup Sunday

Joseph (hand) will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Tigers.

Joseph didn't start Saturday while he dealt with a sore wrist stemming from a hit by pitch in the series opener Friday, but since he's splitting duties behind the plate with Welington Castillo, Joseph likely would have received the day off anyway, regardless of health. The fact that Joseph is back in the lineup two days after hurting the wrist suggests that the injury isn't anything worth fretting about heading into the upcoming week.