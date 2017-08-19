Play

Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Blasts eighth homer of year Friday

Joseph went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Angels.

Joseph crushed his eighth bomb of the season in the third inning, as the Orioles were rallying from an early deficit in a contest they'd go on to win. Despite playing part-time, he's hit three homers in nine games this month, and he's a good option in daily leagues at the catcher position while he's hot.

