Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Day off against Red Sox

Joseph is out of the lineup against Boston on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Joseph will head back to the bench after going 0-for-3 with one strikeout during Friday's loss. With right-hander Hector Velazquez taking the mound for Boston, manager Buck Showalter will give Chance Sisco another start behind the plate. Sisco has been playing much better than Joseph thus far in 2018, and the latter will have to pick up his offense if he wants to continue seeing a decent amount of time on the field.