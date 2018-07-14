Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Drive in three

Joseph went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI during Friday's 5-4 loss to Texas.

Joseph provided the Orioles with some late life, as he doubled with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to make it a one run game. Despite a solid performance in the series opener, he's struggled to a .208/.237/.331 slash line with one homer and seven RBI over 40 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories