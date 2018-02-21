Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Heads into camp as top catcher
Joseph appears to be on top of the depth chart behind the plate at the start of spring training, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
That said, it's unlikely that the veteran backstop will be the starter all year. Joseph did produce a career-best .700 OPS in 254 at-bats last season, but prospect Chance Sisco is expected to take over behind the dish at some point during the season (if he doesn't claim the pole position with a strong spring). Naturally, Joseph can delay the Sisco takeover by producing during his time as a starter, but the long-term outlook for the 31-year-old isn't great overall.
