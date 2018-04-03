Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Hits bench Tuesday
Joseph is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Joseph seemed to be pegged as the Orioles' primary catcher heading into the season, but this marks the second time in the past three games that he'll cede catching duties to rookie Chance Sisco. Granted, Joseph hasn't notched a hit since Opening Day, but it is early. Sisco has gotten off to a hot start at the plate, so Joseph could be moving into a reserve role sooner than expected if the youngster continues to swing the bat well.
