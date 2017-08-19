Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Late scratch Saturday
Joseph was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup.
He was set to start for Welington Castillo (illness), but Castillo is feeling better, so he slots in at catcher, hitting eighth. Make sure to get Joseph out of any daily lineups.
