Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Not in Friday's lineup

Joseph is out of the starting lineup against the Rays on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Joseph will receive a breather after starting three of the previous four games behind the plate. Austin Wynns is set to handle the catching duties while batting ninth in the order. Dating back to the beginning of August, Joseph is hitting just .139 with a .389 OPS.

