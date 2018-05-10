Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Not in Thursday's lineup
Joseph is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Kansas City, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Joseph will retreat to the bench following three straight starts as Chance Sisco takes his place behind the plate for the series finale. Over 22 games this season, Joseph is hitting .174/.197/.290 with one home run and three RBI.
