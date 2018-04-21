Orioles' Caleb Joseph: On bench again Saturday

Joseph is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Joesph will ride the pine for a third straight game after starting 11 of the Orioles' first 19 contests this season. Chance Sisco will handle the catching duties and bat eighth in the order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories