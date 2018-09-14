Orioles' Caleb Joseph: On bench Friday

Joseph is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Joseph hits the bench after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Thursday's win over the Athletics. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate as the Orioles are regularly rotating their catchers for the final stretch of the season.

