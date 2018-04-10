Orioles' Caleb Joseph: On bench Tuesday

Joseph is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against Toronto.

Chance Sisco will start in his place. Through the Orioles' opening 12 games, Joseph has started seven times to Sisco's five. Sisco has youth and promise on his side, though Joseph is still the primary catcher for now. Neither backstop is performing well to start the season, but Sisco's 52 wRC+ looks a lot better than Joseph's -13 (though of course the sample size is still very small).