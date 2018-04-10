Orioles' Caleb Joseph: On bench Tuesday
Joseph is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against Toronto.
Chance Sisco will start in his place. Through the Orioles' opening 12 games, Joseph has started seven times to Sisco's five. Sisco has youth and promise on his side, though Joseph is still the primary catcher for now. Neither backstop is performing well to start the season, but Sisco's 52 wRC+ looks a lot better than Joseph's -13 (though of course the sample size is still very small).
More News
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...