Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Out again Wednesday

Joseph is not in the linuep for Wednesday's contest against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Joseph will remain on the bench for the series finale as Chance Sisco draws another start behind the plate. Sisco continued to help out his cause with a double during Tuesday's contest while Joseph has been struggling to start the year, going just 3-for-26 with two RBI and 13 strikeouts in his seven appearances.