Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Out of Friday's lineup

Joseph is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Joseph will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last five games as Austin Wynns grabs another start behind the plate. The Orioles have rotated heavily at catcher, although Wynns appears to be taking over duties as the primary option.

More News
Our Latest Stories