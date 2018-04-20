Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Out of lineup against Cleveland

Joseph is not in the lineup against the Indians on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Joseph will sit for a second straight game as Chance Sisco draws another start behind the plate. Sisco was able to go 1-for-4 with a run scored during Thursday's loss to Detroit, but for the most part, the prospect has been unable to separate himself from Joseph's early-season struggles.

