Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Out of lineup against Cleveland
Joseph is not in the lineup against the Indians on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Joseph will sit for a second straight game as Chance Sisco draws another start behind the plate. Sisco was able to go 1-for-4 with a run scored during Thursday's loss to Detroit, but for the most part, the prospect has been unable to separate himself from Joseph's early-season struggles.
More News
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...