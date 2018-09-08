Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Out of lineup Saturday

Joseph is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Joseph will hit the bench for the second straight game as Chance Sisco earns the start behind the plate. The Orioles could opt for a heavy three-man catching rotation with Sisco and Austin Wynns, as Joseph has a putrid .139/.195/.194 slash line since the start of August.

