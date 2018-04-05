Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Out of lineup Thursday
Joseph is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Joseph will retreat to the bench for the series opener against right-hander Masahiro Tanaka while Chance Sisco gets the start behind the plate. Through four appearances this season, Joseph has gone 2-for-12 with a triple and a pair of RBI.
