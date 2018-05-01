Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Out of lineup Tuesday
Joseph is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Joseph will grab a breather after starting four straight games behind the dish. In his stead, Chance Sisco will start at catcher and hit ninth.
