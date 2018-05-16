Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Out of lineup Wednesday
Joseph is not in Wednesday's starting nine against Philadelphia.
Manager Buck Showalter elected to trot out the same lineup that was scheduled to take the field Tuesday, but inclement weather forced the outing to be postponed to a later date. Chance Sisco will catch and bat seventh during the series finale.
