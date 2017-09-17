Play

Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Plays part in game-changing rally Sunday

Joseph went 1-for-4 and scored a run in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

The catcher's two-out single in the fourth inning kept a rally going that led to a three-run homer by the next hitter, Tim Beckham. Joseph hammered out a .286 batting average with a .743 OPS during the season's first half, but his numbers haven't been as good since the All-Star Game. Outside of the deepest leagues, owners can find much better options than Joseph at this point in the season.

