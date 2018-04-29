Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Recaptures primary catching role

Joseph will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Tigers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Joseph will catch for the fourth straight game, an indication that he has at least temporarily supplanted Chance Sisco as the Orioles' favored option behind the plate. With the 31-year-old maintaining a .125/.143/.188 slash line for the season and the 7-19 Orioles quickly fading from playoff contention, it seems unlikely that Joseph will maintain his perch atop the depth chart throughout the campaign. Sisco, viewed as one of the organization's top prospects heading into the spring, possesses far higher long-term upside than Joseph and already owns a 416-point edge in OPS over the veteran backstop.