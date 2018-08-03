Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Records third homer

Joseph went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Rangers.

Joseph took Yovani Gallardo deep in the sixth inning for his third home run of the season. It was his second home run since the All-Star break, but his .232/.271/.375 slash line through 168 at-bats this season is indicative of his limited offensive upside.

More News
Our Latest Stories