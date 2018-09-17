Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Remains on bench

Joseph is not in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Joseph will stick on the bench for a second straight game as Austin Wynns picks up the start Monday. The Orioles figure to continue their three-catcher rotation, with Joseph -- who has started five of the last eight games -- seeing the most opportunities. He's hitting .286/.273/.333 through eight games in September.

