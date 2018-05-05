Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Returns to bench Saturday
Joseph is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Chance Sisco will step in behind the plate for the Orioles with the Athletics sending Trevor Cahill to the mound. Joseph has an uninspiring .155/.183/.241 slash line and 20 strikeouts in 58 at-bats this season.
