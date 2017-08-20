Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Returns to lineup Sunday
Joseph -- who was a late scratch Saturday after coming down with an illness -- will start behind the plate and bat ninth against the Angels.
Joseph has worked his way into a near-even platoon role alongside Welington Castillo. The former's .281/.314/.462 slash line sits at career-best marks across the board through 69 games.
