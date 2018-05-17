Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Sent down to Norfolk
Joseph was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
In a somewhat surprising move, the 31-year-old veteran catcher will head down to the minors in favor of Andrew Susac, who was called up in a corresponding transaction. But Joseph has been struggling at the plate all season, hitting just .182/.203/.325 with three RBI and 24 strikeouts in 24 games. This will allow Joseph to receive regular at-bats to try and fix his offensive woes while Chance Sisco serves as the primary backstop in Baltimore.
