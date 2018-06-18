Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Slated for promotion Tuesday

The Orioles plan to recall Joseph from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Joseph will assume the active roster spot of fellow backstop Chance Sisco (illness), who was surprisingly optioned to Norfolk following the Orioles' 10-4 victory over the Marlins on Sunday. Manager Buck Showalter indicated that the illness was the "principal" factor behind Sisco's demotion, so Joseph could end up heading back to Norfolk once Sisco is deemed fully healthy. While he's up with the big club, Joseph will likely share time behind the plate with Austin Wynns.