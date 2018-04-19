Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Stationed on bench Thursday
Joseph is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt against Detroit, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Chance Sisco will handle the catching duties and bat ninth in the order against right-hander Jordan Zimmermann during the series finale. Joseph has continued to struggle at the dish, hitting just .081/.105/.135 with two RBI and 17 strikeouts in 39 plate appearances.
