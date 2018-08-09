Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Takes seat against Rays

Joseph is out of the lineup against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Joseph will receive a standard breather following six starts in the past seven games. Austin Wynns will catch David Hess and bat ninth. Across 22 games since the beginning of July, Joseph is hitting .284/.338/.419 with two home runs and 10 RBI.

