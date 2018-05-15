Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Takes seat Tuesday

Joseph is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Joseph will head to the bench for a maintenance day with the Orioles playing a night game ahead of Wednesday's matinee contest. Chance Sisco is starting behind the dish and hitting seventh in his stead Tuesday. Look for Joseph to rejoin the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories