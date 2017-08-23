Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Takes seat Wednesday afternoon
Joseph is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against Colorado.
Joseph continues to rotate with Welington Castillo behind the plate. The duos platoon is nearly a perfect 50-50 split, making the two irrelevant in weekly formats. On the other hand, the O's catchers are respectable options in daily leagues whenever in the starting lineup.
