Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Takes seat Wednesday afternoon

Joseph is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against Colorado.

Joseph continues to rotate with Welington Castillo behind the plate. The duos platoon is nearly a perfect 50-50 split, making the two irrelevant in weekly formats. On the other hand, the O's catchers are respectable options in daily leagues whenever in the starting lineup.

