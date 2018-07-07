Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Three hits in loss to Twins

Joseph went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Twins.

It's just his third multi-hit game of the season, and Joseph still has a .193/.214/.316 slash line on the year despite Friday's performance. Expect him to continue handling a backup role behind Chance Sisco in the second half as the O's focus on rebuilding for the future.

More News
Our Latest Stories