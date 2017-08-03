Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Will split catching duties with Castillo
Manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that Joseph would likely split the starts at catcher with Welington Castillo for the rest of the season, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Joseph has already drawn starts behind the plate in nine of the Orioles' 19 games since the All-Star break, so Showalter's announcement is merely confirmation that the playing-time trend will continue over the final two months. Showalter's decision to increase Joseph's usage may have less to do with the backstop's performance warranting more starts than it does the skipper's desire to limit the wear and tear on Castillo, who has dealt with a number of minor injuries this season. That said, what Joseph's been able to do in a mostly part-time role up to this point could make him an attractive pickup in AL-only or deeper two-catcher mixed leagues now that he's slated to receive increased at-bats. Since June 25, Joseph is batting .386 over 57 at-bats while cracking four home runs and driving in 10 runs.
