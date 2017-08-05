Orioles' Caleb Joseph: X-rays negative on injured wrist

Joseph took a pitch off the wrist in Friday's game against the Tigers, but X-Rays came back negative, Dan Connolly of Baltimore Baseball reports.

Joseph's availability for Saturday remains up in the air. As such, expect the Orioles to play it safe and give Welington Castillo the start behind the dish.

