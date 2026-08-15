Orioles' Cam Sanders: Collects save with one pitch

Sanders was credited with the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Rays after recording the final out.

Yanier Cano was brought in for the ninth inning to secure the Orioles' 6-2 lead, but he proceeded to five up three runs before Sanders was summoned from the bullpen. Sanders answered the call, with his first pitch of the frame resulting in a flyout by Ryan Vilade. The Orioles are still searching for their fill-in closer in the absence of Ryan Helsley (elbow) and Felix Bautista (shoulder), but that's unlikely to be Sanders, who has appeared in three games out of the bullpen since he was recalled from Triple-A Norkolk on Monday.