Bishop (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Bowie on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bishop has a 4.97 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB over 12.2 innings this season and will now be unavailable for at least the next week. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, though it was labeled a non-sports injury.