Tavera was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Tavera posted a 3.30 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 30 innings in nine appearances out of the bullpen with Double-A Bowie and he is now just one step away from his major-league debut. The 25-year-old will look to impress with Norfolk in order to potentially get a shot with the Orioles down the road this season.