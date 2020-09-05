site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Carson Fulmer: Claimed by Orioles
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
at
6:55 pm ET 1 min read
Fulmer was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Saturday.
Fulmer was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday after he failed to make an appearance with the team. He's out of major-league options, so he'll join the 28-man roster upon his addition and should play a lower-leverage role in the bullpen.
