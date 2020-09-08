site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Carson Fulmer: Gets activated
RotoWire Staff
Sep 7, 2020
Fulmer was activated by the Orioles on Tuesday.
Fulmer was claimed by the team on Sept. 5 and is now officially active on the roster. The Orioles are his fourth team this season, as he's also appeared on the roster of the Tigers, White Sox and Pirates. He's likely to serve as bullpen depth in Baltimore.
