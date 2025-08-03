The Orioles claimed Ragsdale off waivers from the Giants and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The right-hander was designated for assignment by San Francisco last week but will retain a 40-man roster spot with Baltimore. Ragsdale has yet to make his MLB debut and has a 5.37 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 58:38 K:BB across 65.1 innings at the Triple-A level this season.