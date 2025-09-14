Orioles' Carson Ragsdale: Summoned to majors Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles recalled Ragsdale from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
Ragsdale was claimed off waivers from San Francisco in early August and has posted a 3.47 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB over 23.1 innings with Norfolk. He's worked mostly as a starter as a minor-leaguer but will likely slot out of the Orioles' bullpen during his first taste of the majors. Ragsdale's call-up is the corresponding move to reliever Shawn Dubin (elbow) being placed on the 15-day IL.
More News
-
Orioles' Carson Ragsdale: Acquired by Baltimore•
-
Giants' Carson Ragsdale: DFA'd by San Francisco•
-
Giants' Carson Ragsdale: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Carson Ragsdale: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Giants' Carson Ragsdale: Makes Double-A debut•
-
Giants' Carson Ragsdale: Sidelined with forearm soreness•