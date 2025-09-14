The Orioles recalled Ragsdale from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Ragsdale was claimed off waivers from San Francisco in early August and has posted a 3.47 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB over 23.1 innings with Norfolk. He's worked mostly as a starter as a minor-leaguer but will likely slot out of the Orioles' bullpen during his first taste of the majors. Ragsdale's call-up is the corresponding move to reliever Shawn Dubin (elbow) being placed on the 15-day IL.