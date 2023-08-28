Baumler (shoulder) was reinstated from Single-A Delmarva's 60-day injured list Friday and struck out three while allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks over three innings in his 2023 Carolina League debut.

Baumler had resided on Delmarva's IL all season while recovering from offseason surgery on his right shoulder. He was cleared to rejoin Delmarva this past weekend after striking out 11 while allowing just one earned run over eight innings across four rehab outings in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.