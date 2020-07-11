Mullins was added to the Orioles' 60-man roster Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Although Mullins is on the team's 40-man roster, he was left out of the team's initial player pool. However, he'll join the 60-man roster with a couple weeks remaining until the start of the regular season. Mullins was optioned to Triple-A before the end of spring training, during which he went 4-for-19 with two RBI and three stolen bases. Given his lack of production at the major-league level with a limited sample, it's unlikely that he'll play a sizable role in the big leagues in 2020.