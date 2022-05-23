Mullins went 1-for-6 with a stolen base in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Rays.
It wasn't a particularly fruitful game for Mullins, but he was able to pick up his fifth stolen base in May and his eighth of the year in 10 attempts. He's batting .249/.312/.396 with five home runs, 16 RBI, 21 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple in 42 contests. He'll likely continue to hit leadoff in a near-everyday role.
