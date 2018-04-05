Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Back at Double-A
Mullins will open the season at Double-A Bowie, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.
He was an above league average hitter (109 wRC+) in 76 games at Double-A last year, so it's a little surprising that he wasn't assigned to Triple-A. The Orioles obviously think Mullins has some things to work on at Double-A, and they also have players ahead of Mullins who need everyday at-bats at Triple-A. The 23-year-old outfielder has an intriguing blend of power and speed, but is unlikely to ever hit better than .260 or .270, an is more likely to settle in as a .245 or .255 hitter in the majors.
