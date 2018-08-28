Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Back on bench Tuesday
Mullins is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mullins picked up a hip injury over the weekend, and while he was able to return to the starting nine Monday, the Orioles will give him Tuesday off as they ease the 23-year-old back into action. John Andreoli will man center field and hit eighth in his place.
