Mullins is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mullins picked up a hip injury over the weekend, and while he was able to return to the starting nine Monday, the Orioles will give him Tuesday off as they ease the 23-year-old back into action. John Andreoli will man center field and hit eighth in his place.

