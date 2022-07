Mullins went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Monday's game against the Rangers.

Mullins drove home a run in the bottom of the third inning on a double to right field, and he left the yard in the fifth to pull his club within two. The outfielder is now 13-for-37 with five RBI, one home run, one stolen base and six runs scored over his last 10 games.