Mullins went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Reds.
Mullins opened the scoring in the second inning, when he took a 91 mph fastball from Andrew Abbott deep to right field for a 345-foot solo home run. It was Mullins' fifth home run of the year, and his 18 RBI is tied with Tyler Soderstrom and Spencer Torkelson for second-most in the American League behind Aaron Judge (22).
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Homers, steals bag in loss•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Taking seat vs. southpaw•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Homer, stolen base in loss•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Drives in four runs•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Breaks out of spring slump•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Quiet start in Grapefruit League•